Truist Financial Weighs in on Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of MTDR opened at $46.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,588,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 72.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 81,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

