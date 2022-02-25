Truist Financial Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after buying an additional 600,606 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the period.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

