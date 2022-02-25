TrustSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

