Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.64. Trxade Group shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 59,574 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of -404.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.
Trxade Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRXD)
