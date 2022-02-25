Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.07

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and traded as low as $45.86. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 2,088 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.83.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

