TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will report $591.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.20 million. TTEC posted sales of $570.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,224,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

