Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 534,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $799.68 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

