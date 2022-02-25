Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE TRQ opened at C$25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.68. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

