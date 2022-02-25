Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
