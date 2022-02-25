Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.15-$1.60 EPS.

TPC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,148,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

