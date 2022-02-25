Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.18. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 18,125 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

