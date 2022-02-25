Twilio (TWLO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently:

2/18/2022 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $283.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $281.00 to $306.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $510.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00.

1/25/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $392.00 to $283.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $400.00.

12/29/2021 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.75. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $418.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

