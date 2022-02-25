Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 72,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $36.56 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

