Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 84,300 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

