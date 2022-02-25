Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 50,100 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $141.44 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

