Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,113 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.90% of SuRo Capital worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SuRo Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.