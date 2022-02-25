Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.24% of Beazer Homes USA worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 233,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 199,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $15.61 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

