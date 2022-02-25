Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Agora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in API. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of API stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

