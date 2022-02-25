Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

