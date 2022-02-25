Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $6.68 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.34% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

