Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.