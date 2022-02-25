Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 60,900 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 93,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 413.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.48 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

