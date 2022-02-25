Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 500,800 Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.76% of Blue Foundry Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $110,314 in the last 90 days.

BLFY opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

