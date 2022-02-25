Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of McAfee worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 58.2% during the third quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 135,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1,727.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 111.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

MCFE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

About McAfee (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.