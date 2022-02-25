Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 398,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of Golden Ocean Group worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.79%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

