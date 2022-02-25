Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 183,000 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.09% of Affimed worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

