Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 20,800 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.70% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

