Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 415,300 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Chegg worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

