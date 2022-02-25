Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 668,400 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.26 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

