Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 86,600 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.70% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $779.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

