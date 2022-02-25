Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.06% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.