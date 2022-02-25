Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 522,373 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,373 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.47% of Ferroglobe worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 609,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

