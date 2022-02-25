Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223,750 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.59 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

