Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $7.30 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 25.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

