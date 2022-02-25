Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $7.55 Million in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.78% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 111,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $730.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.