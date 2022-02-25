Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.26% of Main Street Capital worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.