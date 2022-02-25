Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 279,302 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,302 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

