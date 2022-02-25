Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0226

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $207,076.04 and $1,733.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.99 or 0.07102787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.42 or 1.00013647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

