Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 8.8%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 2,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
