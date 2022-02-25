Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 8.8%

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 2,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.