U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by 58.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NYSE USPH traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $91.06. 105,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

