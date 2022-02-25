U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,433 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $11.80.

SLCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $967.93 million, a PE ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.