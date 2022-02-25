UBS Group AG Acquires 15,552 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $42,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

