UBS Group AG Acquires 56,288 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $43,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.85 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

