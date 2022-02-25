UBS Group AG Buys 11,900 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $40,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52.

