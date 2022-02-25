UBS Group AG Buys 3,660 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.