UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 124,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Franklin Resources worth $37,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

