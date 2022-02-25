UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.31% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $43,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $67.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

