UBS Group AG Has $41.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $42.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

