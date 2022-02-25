UBS Group AG Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

