UBS Group AG Has $42.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 7.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $42,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $114.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $140.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.